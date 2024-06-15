Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Stanley Cup Final Game 4 | June 15, 2024

The Florida Panthers remain on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday, June 15. The puck drop is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Panthers have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Oilers. The Panthers are one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Florida is coming off a 4-3 win in Game 3 on Thursday. In Game 2, the Panthers won 4-1, while in Game 1, Florida won 3-0.

Florida advanced to the Cup Final by beating the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers also beat the Boston Bruins in six games and the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in previous rounds.

Edmonton, meanwhile, defeated the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers had beaten the Vancouver Canucks in seven games and the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

Panthers vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida went 2-0 against Edmonton in the regular season this year.

The Panthers averaged 3.23 goals per game, which ranked 11th.

Edmonton went 21-18-2 on the road with a -7 goal differential.

Florida allowed 2.41 goals per game, which ranked first.

The Edmonton Oilers averaged 3.56 goals per game, which ranked fourth.

The Panthers were 26-13-2 at home in the regular season with a +22 goal differential.

Edmonton allowed 2.88 goals per game, which ranked 10th.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are -102 underdogs, while the Edmonton Oilers are slight -118 favorites, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals and the under juiced to -120.

On Saturday, Florida has an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's stellar performance. The Oilers have struggled to score against Bobrovsky, and solving this challenge is crucial for Edmonton to extend the series.

The Oilers should come out strong at home, while the closing game of a series is always the hardest to win. Edmonton is too good to be swept, as the Oilers should be able to get a much-needed win here.

Prediction: Oilers 3, Panthers 1.

Panthers vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win -118.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals, -120.

Tip 3: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins over 1.5 shots on goal -160.

Tip 4: Zach Hyman over 0.5 points (-180).