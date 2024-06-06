Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head, Playoff record, and more explored ahead of 2024 Stanley Cup Final

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals are set, with the Edmonton Oilers to take on the Florida Panthers. The Oilers will represent the Western Conference Finals.

Edmonton finished the year with a 49-27-6 record and defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Edmonton then beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games, and the Dallas Stars in six to advance to the Finals.

Florida, meanwhile, is the Eastern Conference representative after finishing first in the Atlantic division with a 52-24-6 record for 110 points. Florida defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, the Boston Bruins in six and the New York Rangers in six games to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers have played each other 42 times. Edmonton holds a 23-16-3-0 lead, with three being ties, as there were ties in the NHL until 2005.

The first time the two teams met was on March 9, 1994, which Florida won 5-3 in Edmonton. The Panthers had early success over the Oilers, winning four and tying once.

This season, Florida won both matchups, defeating the Oilers 5-3 at home and 5-1 on the road, with their last meeting coming on Dec. 16.

Oilers vs Panthers: Head-to-head (Playoffs)

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have never played each other in the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers playoff record

The Edmonton Oilers are 186-132-1 all time in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Edmonton has gone 12-6 in the playoffs this season. The Oilers are looking to win their sixth Stanley Cup and first since 1990.

Florida Panthers playoff record

The Florida Panthers are 50-52 all time in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Their first time making the playoffs was in the 1995-96 season. Florida is 12-5 in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Panthers are looking to win their first Stanley Cup.