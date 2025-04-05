The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Saturday against the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena. They are both coming off wins on Thursday as Edmonton defeated San Jose 3-2, and LA won 4-2 in Utah.

Oilers vs. Kings: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Oilers have a 144-108-30-2 record against the Kings.

The Oilers are 64-58-15-2 on the road against the Kings.

The teams have split the season series 1-1 thus far. Saturday is the third of four matchups in 2024-25.

Edmonton averages 3.33 per game against LA.

The Kings average 3.11 goals per game against the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs. LA Kings: Preview

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a strong 2-0-0 start to their road trip heading into the game in LA.

The Oilers (93 points) are third in the Pacific Division, two points behind Saturday's opponent, the Kings (95 points), which makes the matchup more important. Both teams want the advantage of home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton (44-26-5) is dealing with a plethora of injuries. Trent Frederic (lower body) and Evander Kane (knee) remain on IR. Goaltender Stuart Skinner (head), captain Connor McDavid (lower body) and defensemen Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (lower body) are all out and didn't make the road trip. Superstar center Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) left Thursday's game in San Jose, putting his status for Saturday in doubt.

LA (43-23-9) is much healthier as Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed) and Alex Turcotte (upper body) are the Kings' only injury absences.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

Oilers vs. Kings: Odds and Predictions

Edmonton enters Saturday's game as a road underdog at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Here are the latest odds, per Action Network.

Edmonton is +140 to win on the moneyline.

LA is -167 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is LA -1.5, which is +150.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is -110, while the under-goals is -111.

Prediction:

The Oilers have been playing well of late; however, the potential absence of Leon Draisaitl on top of Connor McDavid and several others will be a problem. Edmonton is too banged up and the Kings will take advantage on home ice, where they rarely lose.

Score Prediction: Kings 3, Oilers 1

