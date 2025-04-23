Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, April 23, at 10 p.m. ET in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Edmonton lost Game 1 6-5 to Los Angeles to go down 1-0 in the series in a thrilling game.
Oilers vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton went 1-2-1 this season against Los Angeles, but is 0-1 in the playoffs
- Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game
- The Kings are averaging 3.03 goals per game
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- LA went 31-6-4 at home
- The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road
- Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview
Edmonton lost Game 1 but nearly came back after being down 5-2 late into the third, but the Oilers rallied before allowing a goal with less than 50 seconds left. Edmonton was led by Leon Draisaitl who had a goal and an assist, Mattias Janmark, Zach Hyman each scored while Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, and Evan Bouchard has three assists.
The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner again who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 6-2-1 with a 1.91 GAA and a .941 SV%. In Game 1, he had a .800 SV%.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, got out to a 4-0 lead early and nearly blew the game. The Kings were led by Adrian Kempe, who had a goal and an assist, Philip Danault had 2 goals, and Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist.
The Kings will start Darcy Kuemper who went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%. In Game 1, he had a .800 SV%.
Oilers vs Kings: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a +105 underdog while Los Angeles is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Oilers played well in the third period, which should give them some confidence going into this game. However, unless Skinner plays better, Edmonton won't have much of a chance.
Ultimately, this will be another close game, as Edmonton will be able to get the win here to even up the series.
Prediction: Oilers 4, Kings 2.
Kings vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (+105)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)
