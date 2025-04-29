Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, April 29 in Game 5 of their first-round series. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton won both games at home to even up the series against the Kings.

Oilers vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 1-2-1 this season against Los Angeles, and is 2-2 in the playoffs

Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game

The Kings are averaging 3.03 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

LA went 31-6-4 at home

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Edmonton won both games at home as the offense is still clicking and played better in net. The Oilers in Game 4 were led by Evan Bouchard who scored twice, Leon Draisaitl scored the winner in OT, and Corey Perry also scored.

The Oilers will likely start Calvin Pickard again who has replaced Stuart Skinner. Pickard went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 1-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .898 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-0 with a 3.29 GAA and a .889 SV%.

Ad

Los Angeles, meanwhile, had a chance to win Game 4 but fell apart late. The Kings were led by Kevin Fiala, Trevor Moore, and Warren Foegle scored while Phillip Danault had 2 assists.

The Kings will start Darcy Kuemper who is a Vezina nominee. He went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 3.74 GAA and a .881 SV%.

Ad

Oilers vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +114 underdog while Los Angeles is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers played well in Games 3 and 4 and a large part was due to the goalie play of Pickard. However, Edmonton has struggled on the road this season and Los Angeles has been dominant at home.

Look for the Kings to rebound here and get a big win at home to take a 3-2 series lead.

Ad

Prediction: Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Oilers vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-135)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+105)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal (-145)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama