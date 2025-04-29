Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, April 29 in Game 5 of their first-round series. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET.
Edmonton won both games at home to even up the series against the Kings.
Oilers vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton went 1-2-1 this season against Los Angeles, and is 2-2 in the playoffs
- Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game
- The Kings are averaging 3.03 goals per game
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- LA went 31-6-4 at home
- The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road
- Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview
Edmonton won both games at home as the offense is still clicking and played better in net. The Oilers in Game 4 were led by Evan Bouchard who scored twice, Leon Draisaitl scored the winner in OT, and Corey Perry also scored.
The Oilers will likely start Calvin Pickard again who has replaced Stuart Skinner. Pickard went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 1-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .898 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-0 with a 3.29 GAA and a .889 SV%.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, had a chance to win Game 4 but fell apart late. The Kings were led by Kevin Fiala, Trevor Moore, and Warren Foegle scored while Phillip Danault had 2 assists.
The Kings will start Darcy Kuemper who is a Vezina nominee. He went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 3.74 GAA and a .881 SV%.
Oilers vs Kings: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a +114 underdog while Los Angeles is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers played well in Games 3 and 4 and a large part was due to the goalie play of Pickard. However, Edmonton has struggled on the road this season and Los Angeles has been dominant at home.
Look for the Kings to rebound here and get a big win at home to take a 3-2 series lead.
Prediction: Kings 4, Oilers 3.
Oilers vs Kings: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-135)
Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+105)
Tip 3: Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal (-145)
