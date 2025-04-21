Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 | April 21, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Oilers ended their regular season third in the Pacific Division, four points behind the second-placed Los Angeles Kings. The Kings defeated the Oilers 5-0 a few days ago, as the Oilers will be looking for vengeance this time around and head back into the latter stages of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game info

Date: Monday, Apr. 21

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: ESPN2, SN, TVAS2, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

The Oilers ended last season with the heartbreak of all heartbreaks as they lost game seven of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers have done the first part of their journey to head back to the big stage by qualifying for the postseason as they hope to topple the Kings in the first round.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are all sidelined for the Oilers on a long-term duration as the return of these stars doesn't seem likely before the next round (if they make it through).

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings are in far too familiar territory, as this is the fourth season running that they are facing the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. The previous three seasons ended in them exiting the competition in the first round, as they would hope to change that fate in their fourth attempt.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Tanner Jeannot, Phillip Danault, Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore are all being monitored on a day-to-day basis as they are likely to feature in their upcoming round one games.

Oilers vs. Kings key players

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both hit the 100-point mark by the end of the regular season as they finished their campaigns with 106 and 100 points, respectively.

The attacking pair of Andrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar has been impressive for the Kings this season, as they have scored 140 points between them in the regular season.

