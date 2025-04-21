Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET.
Edmonton finished third in the Pacific with a record of 48-29-5. Los Angeles finished second in the Pacific with a record of 48-25-9.
Oilers vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton went 1-2-1 this season against Los Angeles
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- LA went 31-6-4 at home
- Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game
- The Kings are averaging 3.03 goals per game
- The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road
- Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview
Edmonton struggled this season, and in large part, this was due to injuries. The Oilers were led by Leon Draisaitl, who had 106 points. Connor McDavid had 100 points, Evan Bouchard had 67 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had 49 points, and Zach Hyman had 44 points.
The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 6-2-1 with a 1.91 GAA and a .941 SV%.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, was dominant at home this season and will start Darcy Kuemper, who turned back the clock this year. Kuemper went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%.
The Kings were led by Adrian Kempe, who had 73 points. Anze Kopitar had 67 points, Kevin Fiala had 60 points, Quinton Byfield had 54 points, and Warren Foegele had 46 points.
Oilers vs Kings: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a +105 underdog while Los Angeles is a -125 favorite and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Oilers struggled this season, and some players, including Mattias Ekholm, have been banged up. Edmonton has eliminated LA three straight years in the first round, but this Kings roster is much better.
Kuemper has been solid in the net, so look for him to limit the Oilers offense here. Los Angeles has also been dominant at home.
Prediction: Kings 3, Oilers 2.
Oilers vs Kings: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-125)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-115)
Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (+100)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama