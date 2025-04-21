  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 21, 2025 14:08 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton finished third in the Pacific with a record of 48-29-5. Los Angeles finished second in the Pacific with a record of 48-25-9.

Oilers vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Edmonton went 1-2-1 this season against Los Angeles
  • The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
  • LA went 31-6-4 at home
  • Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game
  • The Kings are averaging 3.03 goals per game
  • The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road
  • Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Edmonton struggled this season, and in large part, this was due to injuries. The Oilers were led by Leon Draisaitl, who had 106 points. Connor McDavid had 100 points, Evan Bouchard had 67 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had 49 points, and Zach Hyman had 44 points.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 6-2-1 with a 1.91 GAA and a .941 SV%.

Ad

Los Angeles, meanwhile, was dominant at home this season and will start Darcy Kuemper, who turned back the clock this year. Kuemper went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%.

The Kings were led by Adrian Kempe, who had 73 points. Anze Kopitar had 67 points, Kevin Fiala had 60 points, Quinton Byfield had 54 points, and Warren Foegele had 46 points.

Ad

Oilers vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +105 underdog while Los Angeles is a -125 favorite and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Oilers struggled this season, and some players, including Mattias Ekholm, have been banged up. Edmonton has eliminated LA three straight years in the first round, but this Kings roster is much better.

Kuemper has been solid in the net, so look for him to limit the Oilers offense here. Los Angeles has also been dominant at home.

Ad

Prediction: Kings 3, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (+100)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications