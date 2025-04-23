The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

Ad

The Oilers lost game one of the series, as they were so close to gaining a historic victory in round one. The Kings started the game comfortably and sat on a four-goal lead before fumbling that and just about getting over the line with a 6-5 win at home and leading the series 1-0.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game info

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 23

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have started their postseason in a similar fashion to their regular season, with a defeat. The Oilers must be disappointed with their performance in game one as they let four goals in far too quickly before they cleaned their mess up, but it was too little, too late.

Ad

They will hope to make amends in game two.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Evander Kane, and Troy Stecher are expected to return to the ice sometime in round one, while Mattias Ekholm is unlikely to feature before the next round, and Alec Regula looks sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings have gotten over the line to take a 1-0 lead in round one against the Oilers, bouncing back from their 5-1 defeat to the Calgary Flames in the last game of the regular season.

Ad

The Kings would hope to take further advantage of a second consecutive home game and carry a 2-0 lead to Rogers Place in game three.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Tanner Jeannot is currently sidelined for the Kings with an injury and is unlikely to feature in round one.

Oilers and Kings' key players

Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard were pivotal for the turnaround the Oilers had as they scored four and three points respectively in game one.

Wingers Adrian Kempe and Andrei Kuzmenko have scored three points each as they hope to continue that good run of form to game-two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama