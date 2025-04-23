The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.
The Oilers lost game one of the series, as they were so close to gaining a historic victory in round one. The Kings started the game comfortably and sat on a four-goal lead before fumbling that and just about getting over the line with a 6-5 win at home and leading the series 1-0.
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game info
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 23
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
- TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS, FDSNW
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Oilers have started their postseason in a similar fashion to their regular season, with a defeat. The Oilers must be disappointed with their performance in game one as they let four goals in far too quickly before they cleaned their mess up, but it was too little, too late.
They will hope to make amends in game two.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
John Klingberg, Evander Kane, and Troy Stecher are expected to return to the ice sometime in round one, while Mattias Ekholm is unlikely to feature before the next round, and Alec Regula looks sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Los Angeles Kings game preview
The Kings have gotten over the line to take a 1-0 lead in round one against the Oilers, bouncing back from their 5-1 defeat to the Calgary Flames in the last game of the regular season.
The Kings would hope to take further advantage of a second consecutive home game and carry a 2-0 lead to Rogers Place in game three.
Los Angeles Kings injuries
Tanner Jeannot is currently sidelined for the Kings with an injury and is unlikely to feature in round one.
Oilers and Kings' key players
Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard were pivotal for the turnaround the Oilers had as they scored four and three points respectively in game one.
Wingers Adrian Kempe and Andrei Kuzmenko have scored three points each as they hope to continue that good run of form to game-two.
