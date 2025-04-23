  • home icon
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 2: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 | April 23, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 23, 2025 13:20 GMT
Apr 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after a goal in the third period of game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after a goal in the third period of game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Oilers lost game one of the series, as they were so close to gaining a historic victory in round one. The Kings started the game comfortably and sat on a four-goal lead before fumbling that and just about getting over the line with a 6-5 win at home and leading the series 1-0.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game info

  • Date: Wednesday, Apr. 23
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
  • TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS, FDSNW
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have started their postseason in a similar fashion to their regular season, with a defeat. The Oilers must be disappointed with their performance in game one as they let four goals in far too quickly before they cleaned their mess up, but it was too little, too late.

They will hope to make amends in game two.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Evander Kane, and Troy Stecher are expected to return to the ice sometime in round one, while Mattias Ekholm is unlikely to feature before the next round, and Alec Regula looks sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings have gotten over the line to take a 1-0 lead in round one against the Oilers, bouncing back from their 5-1 defeat to the Calgary Flames in the last game of the regular season.

The Kings would hope to take further advantage of a second consecutive home game and carry a 2-0 lead to Rogers Place in game three.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Tanner Jeannot is currently sidelined for the Kings with an injury and is unlikely to feature in round one.

Oilers and Kings' key players

Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard were pivotal for the turnaround the Oilers had as they scored four and three points respectively in game one.

Wingers Adrian Kempe and Andrei Kuzmenko have scored three points each as they hope to continue that good run of form to game-two.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
