Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 3 | April 25th, 2024

In a pivotal Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Los Angeles Kings as the series stands deadlocked at 1-1.

Hockey fans can catch all the action unfolding on Friday night at 10:30 PM ET, exclusively on Bally Sports.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

In the NHL Playoffs First Round series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, offense has been the driving force. The Oilers, boasting an average of 3.56 goals per game in the regular season, have seen their offensive prowess continue in the postseason, netting 11 goals across the first two games.

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman headline the charge with four goals and seven assists, supported by contributions from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Adam Henrique, and defenseman Evan Bouchard.

However, the Oilers' defensive struggles have been evident, conceding nine goals in two games. While Bouchard and Darnell Nurse have held the fort in the top pairings, the rest of the defensive unit has faltered, allowing the Kings easy access to scoring opportunities, compounded by goaltender Stuart Skinner's shaky performances.

On the other side, the Kings have matched the Oilers' offensive output, led by Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, and Quinton Byfield. The defense, though anchored by Drew Doughty and Michael Anderson, has shown vulnerabilities, allowing 11 goals in the series so far, with goaltender Cam Talbot also facing challenges, conceding 10 goals on 75 shots.

Oilers vs Kings: Head-to-head

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers have played a total of 72 games up to today. The average number of goals per match for both teams combined is 5.8. Los Angeles Kings have won 37 games, lost 35 games, and had no draws. Edmonton Oilers have won 35 games, lost 37 games, and had no draws. On average, the Los Angeles Kings score 3.1 goals per match, while the Edmonton Oilers score 2.7 goals per match.

Oilers vs Kings: Predictions

In the upcoming match between the Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers are favored to win with odds of -129, indicating a higher likelihood of victory.

On the other hand, the Kings are considered the underdogs with odds of +108, suggesting a lower probability of winning but a potentially higher payout for bettors if they emerge victorious.

The over/under for total goals in the game is set at 6.5, indicating expectations for a relatively high-scoring affair.

Oilers vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Oilers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score: Yes