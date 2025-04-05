  • home icon
  Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 5, 2025

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 5, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 05, 2025 13:58 GMT
Apr 3, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks in the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 3, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks in the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 5 PM EDT.

The third-placed Oilers (44-26-5) are on a good run of wins lately as they have won three consecutive games and edge closer to the top of the table. The Kings (43-23-9), meanwhile, sit two points above the Oilers in second as they hope to steer clear from a potential mid-table battle with the teams below them.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game info

  • Date: Saturday, Apr. 5
  • Time: 4 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
  • TV Broadcast: SN, FDSNW
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have run riots on the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames. Each of those games ended up in a 3-2 win over their opponents as they would hope to improve their defensive shape in the coming fixtures.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Mattias Ekholm, Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner, John Klingberg, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers with their ongoing injury concerns.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Utah - Source: Imagn
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Utah - Source: Imagn

The Kings, on the other hand, have been miles better than their last three opponents as they managed to score 16 goals in the those games whilst conceding only four in return. The Kings aim to become the second side from the Pacific Division to clinch a playoff spot and join the Vegas Golden Knights in postseason.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Tanner Jeannot is currently in recovery from an undisclosed injury while Alex Turcotte has an upper-body injury as he aims to return during the regular season.

Oilers and Kings key players

Leon Draisaitl had an underwhelming game against the Sharks but still managed to put forward an assist and head upto 106 points since the start of the campaign.

The attacking duo of Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have scored 63 and 62 points, respectively, this season. Winger Kevin Fiala continues to chase the pair as he sits on 51 points so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
