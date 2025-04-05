The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 5 PM EDT.

Ad

The third-placed Oilers (44-26-5) are on a good run of wins lately as they have won three consecutive games and edge closer to the top of the table. The Kings (43-23-9), meanwhile, sit two points above the Oilers in second as they hope to steer clear from a potential mid-table battle with the teams below them.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game info

Date: Saturday, Apr. 5

Time: 4 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: SN, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have run riots on the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames. Each of those games ended up in a 3-2 win over their opponents as they would hope to improve their defensive shape in the coming fixtures.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Mattias Ekholm, Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner, John Klingberg, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers with their ongoing injury concerns.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Utah - Source: Imagn

The Kings, on the other hand, have been miles better than their last three opponents as they managed to score 16 goals in the those games whilst conceding only four in return. The Kings aim to become the second side from the Pacific Division to clinch a playoff spot and join the Vegas Golden Knights in postseason.

Ad

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Tanner Jeannot is currently in recovery from an undisclosed injury while Alex Turcotte has an upper-body injury as he aims to return during the regular season.

Oilers and Kings key players

Leon Draisaitl had an underwhelming game against the Sharks but still managed to put forward an assist and head upto 106 points since the start of the campaign.

The attacking duo of Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have scored 63 and 62 points, respectively, this season. Winger Kevin Fiala continues to chase the pair as he sits on 51 points so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama