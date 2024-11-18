Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 18, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton (9-7-2) is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, while Montreal (6-10-2) is coming off a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Oilers vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head & key numbers

Edmonton is 52-43-4-5 all-time against Montreal.

The Oilers are 5-2-1 on the road.

The Canadiens are allowing 3.88 goals per game.

Edmonton is averaging 2.78 goals per game.

Montreal is averaging 2.83 goals per game.

The Oilers are allowing 3.16 goals per game.

The Habs are 4-4-1 at home.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off an OT loss to Toronto on Saturday and continue their road trip. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 24 points, and Connor McDavid, who has 21 points. Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have 10 points each.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who's 5-5-2 with a 3.28 GAA and a .877 SV%.

The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are coming off a win over the Blue Jackets. However, the Canadiens are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. The Habs are led by Nick Suzuki who has 18 points, Cole Caufield with 15 points, Mike Matheson has 12 points, and Lane Huston and Juraj Slafkovsky have 11 points each.

The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who's 5-8-1 with a 3.20 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Oilers vs. Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -278 favorite, while Montreal is a +225 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Edmonton Oilers have started to play much better hockey as of late, and the upcoming game is an opportunity for Edmonton to get a big win over the struggling Canadiens.

Montreal has not been playing well lately, as goaltending and defense remain an issue. The Oilers should be able to score, get out to an early lead and cruise to another win.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Canadiens 2.

Oilers vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 4+ shots on goal (-125)

Tip 4: Zach Hyman over 0.5 points (-198)

