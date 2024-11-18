Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 18, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Oilers (9-7-2) come into this game off the back of a closely fought 4-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Canadiens (6-10-2) look to be turning their fortunes around winning two of their last three games including their impressive 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Edmonton Oilers vs Columbus Blue Jackets game info
- Date: Monday, November 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Centre Bell, Montreal
- TV Broadcast: Prime, RDS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Oilers were on a three-game winning run prior to their latest defeat against the Maple Leafs. The side will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they are playing a side who sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The Oilers have lost only one of their last four away games as they aim to bring that form here as well.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Viktor Arvidsson and Evander Kane are currently sidelined for the Oilers as Arvidsson is likely to return to ice the earliest with Kane set to return in the first quarter of 2025.
Montreal Canadiens game preview
The Canadiens look like a completely new side over the last two or three games. Their latest win against the Blue Jackets was a testament to this as they won the game scoring five or more goals for the second time in less than a week.
Montreal Canadiens injuries
David Savard, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and David Reinbacher are currently sidelined for the Canadiens with their ongoing injuries.
Oilers and Canadiens key players
Leon Draisaitl has been the key player for the Oilers so far this season as the forward has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists for the side.
Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have led the line for the Canadiens as they have combined for 33 points. Joel Armia looks to be in good form as well, as the winger provided two assists in their last outing.