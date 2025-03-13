Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Edmonton (37-23-4) lost 3-2 to Buffalo on Monday while New Jersey (35-25-6) won 5-3 over Columbus on Tuesday.

Oilers vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 44-31-9-7 all-time against New Jersey

The Oilers are averaging 3.23 goals per game

New Jersey is 16-11-4 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.93 goals per game

The Devils are averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Oilers are 17-12-2 on the road

New Jersey is allowing 2.53 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Preview

Edmonton saw its three-game winning streak snapped by the Sabres. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl's 97 points, Connor McDavid's 82 points, Evan Bouchard's 51 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 39 points and Zach Hyman's 37 points.

They are set to start Stuart Skinner who is 22-16-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%. He is 0-2 with a 4.57 GAA and a .873 SV% in his career against New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the Devils are on a two-game winning streak. They are led by Jesper Bratt who has 73 points, Nico Hischier with 50 points, Timo Meier with 42 points and Stefan Noesen with 34 points.

New Jersey will start Jacob Markstrom who is 22-12-5 with a 2.36 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he is 15-17-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Oilers vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -155 favorite while New Jersey is a +130 underdog. The over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Oilers lost to Buffalo but played better defensively and in net. New Jersey is without Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton as injuries have hampered the team.

Edmonton will be able to score on Markstrom and get a road win.

Prediction: Oilers 3, Devils 2.

Oilers vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-115)

