Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 18, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, October 18, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton (2-2) is coming off a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. New Jersey (3-1) is coming off a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Oilers vs. Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 0-2 against New Jersey last season

The Oilers are 1-1 on the road

New Jersey is allowing 3 goals per game

Edmonton is averaging 2.5 goals per game

The Devils are averaging 3.5 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2 goals per game

New Jersey is 1-0 at home

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Preview

Edmonton is coming off an upset loss to the Islanders on Thursday. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid who has 5 assists; Leon Draisaitl has 3 goals and 1 assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 2 goals and 2 assists, and Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist.

The Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner who's 1-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .921 SV% in three games this season. Skinner is 0-3 with a 4.08 GAA and a .871 SV% in his career against the Devils.

Ad

The Devils, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak but starting goalie Jacob Markstrom is out with an injury. Jake Allen will get the start on Saturday who's 1-0 with a 1.20 GAA and a .957 SV% in two games this season. He's 12-9-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against Edmonton.

New Jersey has been led by Jesper Bratt who has 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points, Timo Meier has 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points, Nico Hischier has 2 goals and 2 assists, and Luke Hughes has 4 assists.

Ad

Oilers vs. Devils: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -105 underdog while New Jersey is a -115 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Islanders and should look to rebound nicely here. With Markstrom injured, Allen has been thrust into the starting job, but he should struggle against this potent Oilers offense.

Edmonton should come out strong after its disappointing loss en route to a big road win.

Ad

Prediction: Oilers 5, Devils 2.

Oilers vs. Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-105)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama