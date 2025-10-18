Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 18, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, October 18, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Edmonton (2-2) is coming off a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. New Jersey (3-1) is coming off a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
Oilers vs. Devils: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton went 0-2 against New Jersey last season
- The Oilers are 1-1 on the road
- New Jersey is allowing 3 goals per game
- Edmonton is averaging 2.5 goals per game
- The Devils are averaging 3.5 goals per game
- The Oilers are allowing 2 goals per game
- New Jersey is 1-0 at home
Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Preview
Edmonton is coming off an upset loss to the Islanders on Thursday. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid who has 5 assists; Leon Draisaitl has 3 goals and 1 assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 2 goals and 2 assists, and Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist.
The Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner who's 1-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .921 SV% in three games this season. Skinner is 0-3 with a 4.08 GAA and a .871 SV% in his career against the Devils.
The Devils, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak but starting goalie Jacob Markstrom is out with an injury. Jake Allen will get the start on Saturday who's 1-0 with a 1.20 GAA and a .957 SV% in two games this season. He's 12-9-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against Edmonton.
New Jersey has been led by Jesper Bratt who has 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points, Timo Meier has 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points, Nico Hischier has 2 goals and 2 assists, and Luke Hughes has 4 assists.
Oilers vs. Devils: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a -105 underdog while New Jersey is a -115 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Islanders and should look to rebound nicely here. With Markstrom injured, Allen has been thrust into the starting job, but he should struggle against this potent Oilers offense.
Edmonton should come out strong after its disappointing loss en route to a big road win.
Prediction: Oilers 5, Devils 2.
Oilers vs. Devils: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-105)
Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)
