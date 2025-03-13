Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 13, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will play the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Oilers (37-23-4) - with three wins in the last five games - are five points behind leaders Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. They take on a Devils (35-25-6) team that is third in the Metropolitan Division and are on a two-game winning streak.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils game info

Date: Thursday, Mar. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, Disney+, SN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

Edmonton Oilers lost their recent NHL game away at Buffalo Sabres. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers will be disappointed with their most recent performance against the Buffalo Sabres, losing the game 3-2 away from home. Despite being almost certain to make it to the playoffs, Edmonton will be worried about slipping down the table if their current form continues.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic and Mattias Janmark are all sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injury crisis. Klingberg and Janmark are listed as day-to-day, while the rest are ruled out.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils are on a two-game winning streak. (Credits: IMAGN)

Despite a poor start to the phase after the 4-Nations break, the Devils look to have turned things around as they have defeated the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last two games.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Jack Hughes are all currently sidelined for the Devils due to their ongoing injury struggles. All three players are expected to be out for a long time.

Oilers vs. Devils key players

Leon Draisaitl looks all but sure to be the NHL MVP this season. The forward has been out of this world for the Oilers, scoring 46 goals and providing 51 assists, and he has 97 points since the start of the campaign.

With Hughes sidelined with an injury, Jesper Bratt will hope to compensate for that loss of points. Bratt currently has 73 points since the start of the campaign.

