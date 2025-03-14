Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 14, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton (37-24-4) is coming off a 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Thursday. New York (29-28-7) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.

Ad

Oilers vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 38-32-14-2 all-time against New York

The Oilers are averaging 3.21 goals per game

The Islanders are 15-13-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.93 goals per game

New York is averaging 2.68 goals per game

The Oilers are 17-13-2 on the road

The Islanders are allowing 2.98 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Preview

Edmonton is on a two-game losing streak and is set to play the second half of a back-to-back. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl who has 98 points, Connor McDavid has 84 points, Evan Bouchard has 52 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 39 points.

Ad

Trending

The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard who's 15-7 with a 2.76 GAA and a .896 SV%. Pickard is 1-1 with a 3.74 GAA and a .875 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak. The Islanders are set to start Ilya Sorokin who's 24-20-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-3-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .931 SV%.

The Islanders are led by Anders Lee who has 45 points, Bo Horvat has 43 points, Brock Nelson has 43 points and Kyle Palmieri has 41 points.

Ad

Oilers vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -135 favorite while New York is a +114 underdog with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are on a two-game losing streak and despite being on a back-to-back, this is a good spot for Edmonton to get the win.

New York, meanwhile, has struggled to score, which is an issue against this potent Islanders offense. The Oilers will get out to an early lead and get a win here to snap their losing streak.

Ad

Prediction: Oilers 3, Islanders 1.

Oilers vs Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-135)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Evan Bouchard 3+ shots on goal (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama