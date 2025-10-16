  • home icon
  Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 16, 2025

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 16, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:53 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 16, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is 2-0-1 and is coming off a 2-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. New York, meanwhile, is 0-3 and is coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Oilers vs. Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Edmonton was 2-0 against the Islanders last year
  • The Oilers are averaging 2.66 goals per game
  • New York is allowing 4.33 goals per game
  • Edmonton is allowing 1.33 goals per game
  • The Islanders are averaging 2.33 goals per game
  • The Oilers are 1-0 on the road
  • New York is 0-2 at home
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Preview

Edmonton is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a shutout win over the Rangers on the road. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 4 assists; Leon Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and 2 assists.

The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner, who's 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .942 SV% this season. Skinner is coming off a shutout win over the Rangers, while in his career against the Islanders, he's 2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .908 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is searching for their first win of the season. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Jets. New York is led by Kyle Palmieri leads the team offensively with a goal and 2 assists, while first overall pick Matthew Schaefer has a goal and 2 assists, and Jonathan Drouin has a goal and an assist.

The Islanders are set to start Ilya Sorokin, who's 0-3 with a 4.18 GAA and a .854 SV% as he has struggled. Sorokin is 3-3-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .932 SV% in his career against the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Islanders: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -170 favorite while the Islanders are +142 underdogs, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Islanders have struggled out of the gates as they have been playing poorly defensively, which is an issue against a potent Oilers offense.

Connor McDavid should have a big performance here and likely score his first goal of the season as the Oilers should get a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Islanders 2.

Oilers vs. Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-170)

Tip 2: Connor McDavid anytime goal scorer (+125)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 2+ points (-120)

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

