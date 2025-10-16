Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is 2-0-1 and is coming off a 2-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. New York, meanwhile, is 0-3 and is coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Oilers vs. Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton was 2-0 against the Islanders last year

The Oilers are averaging 2.66 goals per game

New York is allowing 4.33 goals per game

Edmonton is allowing 1.33 goals per game

The Islanders are averaging 2.33 goals per game

The Oilers are 1-0 on the road

New York is 0-2 at home

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Preview

Edmonton is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a shutout win over the Rangers on the road. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 4 assists; Leon Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and 2 assists.

The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner, who's 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .942 SV% this season. Skinner is coming off a shutout win over the Rangers, while in his career against the Islanders, he's 2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .908 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is searching for their first win of the season. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Jets. New York is led by Kyle Palmieri leads the team offensively with a goal and 2 assists, while first overall pick Matthew Schaefer has a goal and 2 assists, and Jonathan Drouin has a goal and an assist.

The Islanders are set to start Ilya Sorokin, who's 0-3 with a 4.18 GAA and a .854 SV% as he has struggled. Sorokin is 3-3-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .932 SV% in his career against the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Islanders: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -170 favorite while the Islanders are +142 underdogs, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Islanders have struggled out of the gates as they have been playing poorly defensively, which is an issue against a potent Oilers offense.

Connor McDavid should have a big performance here and likely score his first goal of the season as the Oilers should get a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Islanders 2.

Oilers vs. Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-170)

Tip 2: Connor McDavid anytime goal scorer (+125)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 2+ points (-120)

