Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Edmonton is 2-0-1 and is coming off a 2-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. New York, meanwhile, is 0-3 and is coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Oilers vs. Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton was 2-0 against the Islanders last year
- The Oilers are averaging 2.66 goals per game
- New York is allowing 4.33 goals per game
- Edmonton is allowing 1.33 goals per game
- The Islanders are averaging 2.33 goals per game
- The Oilers are 1-0 on the road
- New York is 0-2 at home
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Preview
Edmonton is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a shutout win over the Rangers on the road. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 4 assists; Leon Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and 2 assists.
The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner, who's 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .942 SV% this season. Skinner is coming off a shutout win over the Rangers, while in his career against the Islanders, he's 2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .908 SV%.
New York, meanwhile, is searching for their first win of the season. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Jets. New York is led by Kyle Palmieri leads the team offensively with a goal and 2 assists, while first overall pick Matthew Schaefer has a goal and 2 assists, and Jonathan Drouin has a goal and an assist.
The Islanders are set to start Ilya Sorokin, who's 0-3 with a 4.18 GAA and a .854 SV% as he has struggled. Sorokin is 3-3-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .932 SV% in his career against the Oilers.
Oilers vs. Islanders: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a -170 favorite while the Islanders are +142 underdogs, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Islanders have struggled out of the gates as they have been playing poorly defensively, which is an issue against a potent Oilers offense.
Connor McDavid should have a big performance here and likely score his first goal of the season as the Oilers should get a big win here.
Prediction: Oilers 5, Islanders 2.
Oilers vs. Islanders: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-170)
Tip 2: Connor McDavid anytime goal scorer (+125)
Tip 3: Connor McDavid 2+ points (-120)
