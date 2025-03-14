Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 14, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EST.

The Oilers (37-24-4) played against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in their last matchup. The New York Islanders (29-28-7) have three wins and three losses in their last six games and hope to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders game info

Date: Friday, Mar. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont

TV Broadcast: SNW, TVAS, MSGSN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have lost their second consecutive game with a score line of 3-2 as the side move across town to play the New York Islanders this time around. Sitting six points behind the league leaders Vegas Golden Knights, the Oilers have to cover serious grounds if they want to finish on top.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injury concerns.

New York Islanders game preview

NHL: New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Islanders find themselves in the most roller-coaster of forms lately as they have been turbulent over the last few weeks. The side sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division as a potential playoffs spot is still up for the grabs but their form needs to be better for them to stand a chance.

New York Islanders injuries

Adam Boqvist's return is around the corner while Mathew Barzal and Semyon Varlamov are injured on a long-term basis for the side. Barzal is expected to be returning for post-season if the side qualify and Varlamov is expected to feature next season.

Oilers and Islanders key players

With 47 goals and 51 assists since the start of the season, Leon Draisaitl edges ever so close to the 100 point mark as the Oilers benefit from the brilliant season their forward is having.

Anders Lee and Bo Horvat have been the key players for the Islanders since the start of this season, with the pair putting together 88 points between them.

