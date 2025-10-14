  • home icon
  Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 14, 2025

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 14, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:08 GMT
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is 1-0-1 and is coming off a 3-1 home win over Vancouver on Saturday. New York, meanwhile, is 2-2 and is coming off a 1-0 shutout loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Oilers vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Edmonton went 2-0 against New York last season
  • The Oilers are set for their first road game of the season
  • New York is 0-2 at home
  • Edmonton is averaging 3 goals per game
  • The Rangers are averaging 2.5 goals per game
  • The Oilers are allowing 2.5 goals per game
  • New York is allowing 1.25 goals per game
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Preview

Edmonton is set for its first road game of the season on Tuesday. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 2 goals and an assist; Connor McDavid has 3 assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and 2 assists, and Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who's 0-0-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .864 SV%. Skinner got the first start of the season and struggled against the Flames. In his career against the Rangers, Skinner is 3-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .926 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, has struggled to score this season as the Rangers have been shut out in both of their losses. New York is led by Adam Fox, who has 3 goals and an assist, Sam Carrick has 3 assists, and J.T. Miller has a goal and 2 assists.

The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin, who's 2-1 with a 0.67 GAA and a .976 SV%. Shesterkin had a 1.01 GAA and a .947 SV% in his last start against the Penguins. He's 1-2 with a 3.65 GAA and a .869 SV% against the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -135 favorite, while New York is a +114 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Oilers are set for their first road game of the season and have to play a tough Rangers team that has been playing well defensively and in the net. Edmonton does have some issues in the net with Skinner, who struggled in his first outing.

This should be a back-and-forth game, but the Rangers have the clear advantage in the net, which should be the difference here as New York will edge out a close win.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (+114)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Adam Fox 2+ shots on goal (-170)

Edited by Cole Shelton
