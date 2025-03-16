Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the New York Rangers at the famous Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Oilers (38-24-4) have put an end to their poor run of two consecutive defeats with a win against the New York Islanders. Meanwhile, the Rangers (33-28-6) have been in good form lately. They have scored seven goals and conceded only two in their last two games, winning both.

Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers game info

Date: Sunday, Mar. 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV Broadcast: SN, TVAS, MSG

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have struggled in the last few games, with only one win in their last three, coming at the cost of their upcoming opponents' city rivals, the Islanders. The Oilers sit six points behind the league leaders Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Mattias Ekholm, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers with their ongoing injuries.

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn

The Rangers' season may be at its turning point now, as the side sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division will hope to cement their place in the playoffs with their current run of form. The Rangers will hope to make it three wins in a row at home as they face a struggling Oilers side.

New York Rangers injuries

Arthur Kaliyev and Adam Edstrom are currently sidelined for the Rangers with the return date for the pair yet to be determined.

Oilers and Rangers key players

Leon Draisaitl hit the 100 points mark in just 66 games as the player continues his journey towards the MVP award at the end of the season.

Artemi Panarin has been on a league of his own in the Rangers roster, having scored 71 points since the start of the campaign.

