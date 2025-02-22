Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 22, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

The Oilers (34-17-4) are at the top of the Pacific Division. They struggled for form before the 4 Nations break, with three losses in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Flyers (24-26-7) aim to climb from the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, where they have only won one matchup in their previous six.

Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV Broadcast: SNW, SN1, NBCSP

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers will hope for a turn of form once the NHL resumes as they seemed to be in a downward spiral with their poor run of form. The team went into the break on the back of a 5-4 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche and will take the positives from the game after scoring four goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Evander Kane remains Edmonton's only injured player. The star forward's return is scheduled for the next few weeks.

Philadelphia Flyers game preview

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

Things have been quite difficult for the Philly team as it has faced a difficult run of games and disappointing outcomes over the last few weeks. Despite winning only one contest in their previous six outings, the Flyers will have utilized the break to target a winning home return against an Oilers team that looks to be struggling for form.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Rasmus Ristolainen, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling and Eetu Makiniemi are all sidelined for the Flyers, with Ristolainen and Tippett looking likely to return anytime now.

Oilers and Flyers key players

Leon Draisaitl seems to be in a league of his own this season as the forward has scored 83 points for the Oilers. With 40 goals and 43 assists, the forward looks to be in fine form.

Travis Konecny looks like the silver lining for the Flyers this season as he is the only player with more than 50 points on the roster with 22 goals and 39 assists since the start of the campaign.

