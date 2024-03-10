Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 10th 2024

The 38-21-3 Edmonton Oilers take on the 28-26-3 Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, SN360, SNP, SNW, and TVAS.

Following a road loss to the Sabres on Saturday afternoon, the Oilers are hungry for redemption, while the Penguins aim to bounce back from their defeat to the Caps on Thursday.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.87 goals per game and concede an average of 2.87. Their power play operates at a 15.0% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 32 goals and 32 assists while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 18 goals and 30 assists. He is supported by Kris Letang's 30 assists and Erik Karlsson's impressive 35 assists. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds an 18-20-4 record, boasting a 2.68 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.48 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.89 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 43 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 23 goals and an outstanding 77 assists. Leon Draisaitl has also played a pivotal role, contributing 32 goals and 50 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 29-13-3, with a 2.58 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 85 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers are 44-36-4-1 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.8% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.0%.

On penalty kills, the Oilers boast a 79.4% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.9%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

Edmonton has established itself as the odds favorite, claiming victory in 33 out of 51 games. In games where the odds were shorter than -191, the Oilers have won in 17 out of 21 games, indicating 65.6% of winning this game.

Conversely, the Pittsburgh Penguins have often embraced the underdog role, managing to upset their opponents in 11 out 23 games, resulting in a success rate of 47.8%. Despite not facing odds greater than +159, the Penguins still maintain a respectable 38.6% chance of clinching victory in this particular game.

Prediction: Oilers 3 - 2 Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes

