Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Edmonton (47-29-5) is coming off a 5-0 shutout loss to Los Angeles. San Jose (20-49-12) is coming off a 2-1 OT loss to Vancouver.
Oilers vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton is 67-54-12-8 all-time against San Jose
- The Oilers are averaging 3.1 goals per game
- San Jose is allowing 3.79 goals per game
- Edmonton is 22-16-2 on the road
- The Sharks are averaging 2.56 goals per game
- The Oilers are allowing 2.9 goals per game
- San Jose is 12-16-2 at home
Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Preview
Edmonton is coming off a 5-0 shutout loss to Los Angeles who they will be playing in the playoffs. In the final regular-season game, the Oilers will likely rest most of their key players to get them some rest for the playoffs.
The Oilers will likely start Calvin Pickard who's 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against San Jose, he's 5-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .900 SV%.
San Jose, meanwhile, is the worst team in the NHL and will have the best chance at the first overall pick. The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini who has 63 points, William Eklund has 58 points, Tyler Toffoli has 54 points, and Will Smith has 45 points.
The Sharks are set to start Alexandar Georgiev who's 7-18-4 with a 3.95 GAA and a .873 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 5-3-3 with a 3.51 GAA and a .902 SV%.
Oilers vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a -205 favorite while San Jose is a +170 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers have nothing to play for here and will likely rest some key players. San Jose, meanwhile, are looking to take steps in their rebuild and every game is important.
Look for the Sharks to end their season with an upset home win here.
Prediction: Sharks 4, Oilers 3.
Oilers vs Sharks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: San Jose ML (+170)
Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-105)
