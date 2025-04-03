Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 3, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Edmonton (43-26-5) won 3-2 over Vegas while San Jose (20-44-10) suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim.

Oilers vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 65-54-12-8 all-time against San Jose

The Oilers are averaging 3.23 goals per game

San Jose is 12-23-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.91 goals per game

The Sharks are averaging 2.58 goals per game

The Oilers are 20-14-2 on the road

San Jose is allowing 3.74 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Preview

Edmonton is on a two-game winning streak and getting healthier as Leon Draisaitl is back while Connor McDavid is nearing a return. The team is led by Draisaitl's 105 points, Evan Bouchard's 60 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 49 points and Zach Hyman's 44 points.

The Oilers are expected to start Calvin Pickard who is 19-8-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against San Jose, he is 3-1-1 with a 3.39 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, San Jose is on a three-game losing streak and is set to start Alexandar Georgiev who is 7-17-2 with a 3.80 GAA and a .876 SV% since being traded to the Sharks. In his career against Edmonton, he is 5-3-3 with a 3.51 GAA and a .902 SV%.

They are led by William Eklund who has 55 points, Macklin Celebrini with 53 points, Tyler Toffoli with 48 points and Will Smith with 37 points.

Oilers vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -278 favorite while San Jose is a +225 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are playing good hockey heading into the playoffs and San Jose has struggled mightily this season. Pickard has played well when he gets the start and should limit the Sharks' offense.

Edmonton will be able to score plenty to get a big win.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Sharks 2.

Oilers vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Leon Draisaitl 4+ shots on goal (+110)

