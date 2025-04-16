Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10:30 PM EDT.
The Oilers (47-29-5) come into this game looking for a much-needed bounce back as they lost their most recent game 5-0 at home, while the Sharks (20-49-12) are on a 10-game losing streak and would want to end this season with one final good performance for their home fans against the struggling Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks game info
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 16
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: SAP Center, San Jose
- TV Broadcast: SN, NBCSCA
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Oilers were on a good run of performances as they had won three consecutive games but fell short in the final home game of the regular season with a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. They are certain to finish No. 3 in the Pacific Division standings and would hope to head into the postseason with a win.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Trent Frederic, Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, Troy Stecher, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injuries.
San Jose Sharks game preview
The Sharks are having a season to forget with their points tally being the lowest across all four divisions and their current 10-game losing run. They have the chance to end a season with something to cheer about in front of their home fans, as they have the opportunity to capitalize on a wounded Oilers side.
San Jose Sharks injuries
Logan Couture, Vincent Desharnais, Jan Rutta, Thomas Bordeleau, Jack Thompson, Zack Ostapchuk, Klim Kostin, Mario Ferraro and Shakir Mukhamadullin are sidelined for the Sharks due to their injuries.
Oilers and Sharks key players
Leading points scorers Draisaitl and McDavid are currently sidelined for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard, who has scored 67 points so far, will hope to fill the void and lead the Oilers to a victory.
The attacking trio of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli have all scored 50+ points this season having racked up 63, 58 and 54 points, respectively.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama