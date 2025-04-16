Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10:30 PM EDT.

Ad

The Oilers (47-29-5) come into this game looking for a much-needed bounce back as they lost their most recent game 5-0 at home, while the Sharks (20-49-12) are on a 10-game losing streak and would want to end this season with one final good performance for their home fans against the struggling Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks game info

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 16

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

TV Broadcast: SN, NBCSCA

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers were on a good run of performances as they had won three consecutive games but fell short in the final home game of the regular season with a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. They are certain to finish No. 3 in the Pacific Division standings and would hope to head into the postseason with a win.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Trent Frederic, Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, Troy Stecher, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injuries.

San Jose Sharks game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Sharks are having a season to forget with their points tally being the lowest across all four divisions and their current 10-game losing run. They have the chance to end a season with something to cheer about in front of their home fans, as they have the opportunity to capitalize on a wounded Oilers side.

Ad

San Jose Sharks injuries

Logan Couture, Vincent Desharnais, Jan Rutta, Thomas Bordeleau, Jack Thompson, Zack Ostapchuk, Klim Kostin, Mario Ferraro and Shakir Mukhamadullin are sidelined for the Sharks due to their injuries.

Oilers and Sharks key players

Leading points scorers Draisaitl and McDavid are currently sidelined for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard, who has scored 67 points so far, will hope to fill the void and lead the Oilers to a victory.

The attacking trio of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli have all scored 50+ points this season having racked up 63, 58 and 54 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama