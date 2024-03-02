Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are 35-20-2 and will take on the 26-22-11 Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, and ROOT Sports NW.

Fresh from a thrilling 3-2 OT victory against the St. Louis Blues, the Oilers are geared up, while the Kraken are riding high after a commanding 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.54 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.98 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 40 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 22 goals and an outstanding 72 assists. Leon Draisaitl has also played a pivotal role, contributing 29 goals and 44 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 27-13-2, with a 2.68 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken averages 2.75 goals per game, succeeding on 21% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.80 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 25 goals and 21 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 14 goals and 21 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 15 goals and 28 assists. Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 16-12-10 in goal, with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 10 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Kraken have an overall record of 2-8 against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.3% win rate, while the Kraken have a 47.2%.

On penalty kills, the Oilers boast a 79.5% success rate, while the Kraken are at 78.9%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has asserted its dominance as the odds favorite in 32 out of 50 games, clinching victory in the majority. With odds shorter than -153 in 35 games, the Oilers have displayed resilience by securing 25 wins, and according to the odds Edmonton has a 60.5% chance of winning this one.

On the other side, despite being labeled underdogs in 37 games, the Kraken have managed to pull off 14 upset wins, boasting a 37.8% upset rate. Moreover, Seattle has held a 6-8 record in games where they've been listed at +129 or longer odds, with the Kraken boasting a solid 43.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 2 Kraken

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: No.

