Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 27, 2025 

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. Edmonton (41-25-5) is coming off a 4-3 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. Seattle (30-36-6) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Calgary.

Oilers vs Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 12-2 all-time against Seattle

The Oilers are averaging 3.26 goals per game

Seattle is 16-15-5 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.9 goals per game

The Kraken are averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Oilers are 19-13-2 on the road

Seattle is allowing 3.23 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Preview

Edmonton is slated to play the second-half of a back-to-back. The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard, who is 17-7-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 2-3-1 with a 3.35 GAA and a .895 SV%.

The Oilers are without their top two players in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Edmonton is led by Evan Bouchard has 57 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 48 points and Zach Hyman has 43 points.

Seattle, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and won't be making the playoffs. The Kraken are led by Jared McCann, who has 49 points, Chandler Stephenson has 48 points, Jaden Schwartz has 43 points, and Matty Beniers has 40 points.

The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord, who is 23-19-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he is 0-6-1 with a 3.82 GAA and a .874 SV%.

Oilers vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -130 favorite while Seattle is a +110 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are playing the second half of a back-to-back, which is always a tough spot. However, this is a good spot to take Edmonton at a cheap price.

Seattle has struggled as of late. Meanwhile, even without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton's offense has been solid.

Calvin Pickard has been solid as he will limit the Kraken's offense to get Edmonton a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Kraken 2.

Oilers vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-130)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-125)

