Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 25, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, October 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton (4-3-1) is coming off a 6-5 comeback win over Montreal on Thursday. Seattle (4-2-2) is coming off a 3-0 upset win over Winnipeg on the road.

Oilers vs. Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats

This is the first meeting between the two teams

Edmonton is averaging 3 goals per game

Seattle is 2-0 at home

The Oilers are allowing 3 goals per game

The Kraken are averaging 2.75 goals per game

Edmonton is 2-3 on the road

Seattle is allowing 2.75 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Preview

Edmonton is coming off a 6-5 comeback win over Montreal to extend its win streak to two. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid who has 11 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has nine points, Leon Draisaitl has seven points, while Andrew Mangiapane, Darnell Nurse, and Vasily Podkolzin have four points.

The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner who's 2-2-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .909 SV%. Skinner is 8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .901 SV% in his career against Seattle.

Ad

Seattle, meanwhile, snapped their two-game losing streak on Thursday. The Kraken are set to start Joey Daccord, who's coming off a shutout win. He's 4-1-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .911 SV%. He's 1-6-1 with a 3.49 GAA and a .888 SV% in his career against Edmonton.

The Kraken are led by Jaden Schwartz, who has eight points, Jordan Eberle has six points, Vince Dunn has five points, Chandler Stephenson has five points, and Shane Wright has five points.

Ad

Oilers vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -166 favorite while Seattle is a +140 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers had a crazy comeback win over Montreal on Thursday and will look to build off that against Seattle.

Daccord has been stellar this season and just recorded a shutout over Winnipeg on Thursday. However, this Oilers offense is different, as Edmonton should be able to cruise to a big road win here.

Ad

Prediction: Oilers 4, Kraken 2.

Oilers vs. Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-166)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama