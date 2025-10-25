Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 25, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, October 25 at 10 p.m. ET.
Edmonton (4-3-1) is coming off a 6-5 comeback win over Montreal on Thursday. Seattle (4-2-2) is coming off a 3-0 upset win over Winnipeg on the road.
Oilers vs. Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats
- This is the first meeting between the two teams
- Edmonton is averaging 3 goals per game
- Seattle is 2-0 at home
- The Oilers are allowing 3 goals per game
- The Kraken are averaging 2.75 goals per game
- Edmonton is 2-3 on the road
- Seattle is allowing 2.75 goals per game
Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Preview
Edmonton is coming off a 6-5 comeback win over Montreal to extend its win streak to two. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid who has 11 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has nine points, Leon Draisaitl has seven points, while Andrew Mangiapane, Darnell Nurse, and Vasily Podkolzin have four points.
The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner who's 2-2-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .909 SV%. Skinner is 8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .901 SV% in his career against Seattle.
Seattle, meanwhile, snapped their two-game losing streak on Thursday. The Kraken are set to start Joey Daccord, who's coming off a shutout win. He's 4-1-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .911 SV%. He's 1-6-1 with a 3.49 GAA and a .888 SV% in his career against Edmonton.
The Kraken are led by Jaden Schwartz, who has eight points, Jordan Eberle has six points, Vince Dunn has five points, Chandler Stephenson has five points, and Shane Wright has five points.
Oilers vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a -166 favorite while Seattle is a +140 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers had a crazy comeback win over Montreal on Thursday and will look to build off that against Seattle.
Daccord has been stellar this season and just recorded a shutout over Winnipeg on Thursday. However, this Oilers offense is different, as Edmonton should be able to cruise to a big road win here.
Prediction: Oilers 4, Kraken 2.
Oilers vs. Kraken: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-166)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama