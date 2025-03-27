Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 27, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena this Thursday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Oilers (41-25-5) have bounced back from their defeat against the Winnipeg Jets two games ago with two consecutive wins. The Kraken (30-36-6) come into this game off the back of three straight losses, including the one against the Oilers in the reverse fixture.

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken game info

Date: Thursday, Mar. 27

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV Broadcast: SN, SN1, KHN, KING 5, KONG

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers had three close encounters, either winning or losing by a single goal in each game. They aim to return to second place Thursday as a win could put them level on points with the Los Angeles Kings and overtake them on points difference.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Stuart Skinner joins the list of injured players including John Klingberg, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane and Alec Regula.

Seattle Kraken game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Kraken find themselves in a difficult spot as the side sits seventh in the Pacific Division, 21 points behind their upcoming opponent. With a spot in the playoff stages looking highly unlikely, the side will try to win as many games as possible to give it the best shot in the coming weeks.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Chandler Stephenson is being monitored on a day-to-day basis as the forward faced an upper-body injury last week.

Oilers and Kraken key players

With Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid injured, Evan Bouchard will hope to step up for the Oilers and cover up the missing points for the side.

Jared McCann still sits on 49 points this season as he hopes to hit the 50-point mark in their upcoming game against the Oilers. With Stephenson injured, Schwartz will play a more pivotal role in the frontline for the side.

