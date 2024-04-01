Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 1, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are 45-23-4 and second in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is coming off a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers are on a three-game winning streak and 3-2 in their last five games.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid who has 125 points. Leon Draisaitl has 98 points; Evan Bouchard has 76 points; Zach Hyman has 72 points, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 61 points.

The St. Louis Blues, meanwhile, are 39-31-4 and ninth in the West, with their playoff hopes dwindling. The Blues are coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the San Jose Sharks, while St. Louis is 3-1-1 in their last five games.

The Blues have been led by Robert Thomas who has 74 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 58 points; Jordan Kyrou has 58 points, while Brandon Saad has 38 points.

Oilers vs Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Blues are 74-53-11-10 all-time against Edmonton.

The Oilers are averaging 3.61 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

St. Louis is 22-13-2 with a +8 goal differential at home.

Edmonton is allowing 2.85 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Blues are averaging 2.82 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

The Oilers are 20-15-1 with a +4 goal differential on the road.

St. Louis is allowing 3.01 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

Oilers vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are -198 favorites, while the St. Louis Blues are +164 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

St. Louis' slight playoff hopes are dwindling, and this is a tough spot for the Blues as the Oilers should cruise to a win here. Edmonton's offense will be tough to stop for the Blues, while St. Louis' offense has struggled recently.

Prediction: Oilers 3-1 Blues

Oilers vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win -198

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Evander Kane over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Tip 4: Zach Hyman over 3.5 shots on goal -110

