Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW and BSMW.

The Oilers (31-17-1) secured an 8-4 victory at home over the Red Wings on Feb. 13. Conversely, the Blues (28-22-2) suffered a 4-1 loss on the road against the Maple Leafs in their previous game on Feb. 13.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers score an average of 3.5 goals per game, with their defense conceding 2.8 goals on average.

Leon Draisaitl has demonstrated his offensive prowess with 25 goals and 37 assists. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has added to the offensive firepower with 21 goals and an impressive 56 assists. Evander Kane has also played a crucial role, contributing 19 goals and 14 assists. Moreover, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 24-11-1 in goal, with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blues have averaged 2.90 goals per game and allowed 3.1. Their power play success rate is 16.9%, while their goal differential is -9.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 18 goals and 39 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has contributed 17 goals and 23 assists, while Jordan Kyrou has 17 goals and 23 assists. Moreover, Jordan Binnington holds an 18-14-2 record in goal, maintaining a 2.90 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 146 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers have an overall record of 62-71-11-2 (46.2%) against the Blues.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.4% win rate, while the Blues have 48.9%.

The Oilers boast a solid 80.9% success rate on penalty kills, while the Blues are at 79.6%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues: Odds and Prediction

Throughout the season, Edmonton has won 29 out of 43 games where it was favored. In the 17 matchups with odds shorter than -195, the Oilers have won 14, indicating a 66.1% likelihood of winning tonight.

On the other hand, the Blues found themselves labeled as the underdogs 37 times this season, pulling off upsets in 21 instances. Additionally, St. Louis holds a 5-4 record when listed as underdogs on +161 or longer odds, with a 38.3% chance of beating the Oilers.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 3 Blues

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Kyrou to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: No

