Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action tonight at 8:00 pm EST. They'll be visiting the St. Louis Blues at that time. Edmonton comes in with the best record in the Pacific Division at 32-16-4. The Blues are 24-25-4 and in fifth in the Central Division. 16 points separate these two Western Conference foes.

Oilers vs Blues Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Blues are 75-60-11-4 all-time against the Oilers.

The Blues are 40-25-7-3 all-time against the Oilers at home.

The Blues have won the last two season series and five out of the last six.

St. Louis has won 12 of the last 14 season series with Edmonton.

The Oilers won last time out against the Blues 4-2.

The Blues are leading the all-time score 506-472.

The Blues score 3.4 goals on average at home against the Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers average 3.1 goals on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues Game Preview

Right now, the Edmonton Oilers have a couple of injuries to note. They're also coming off a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after allowing two third-period goals. They are tied with the Vegas Golden Knights with 68 points to lead their division.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm is currently out of the lineup, but he's only day-to-day and not on Injured Reserve. Evander Kane is, but he hasn't played yet this season so the regular lineup is mostly intact.

The Edmonton Oilers play again tonight (Imagn)

The St. Louis Blues also have a few injuries to contend with. They're coming off a 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club after a late goal provided the difference in the contest.

Defensemen Nick Leddy and Torey Krug are both on Injured Reserve with lower-body injuries. Krug is dealing with an ankle injury and is on long-term IR. Defenseman Tyler Tucker is also day-to-day.

Oilers vs Blues Betting Tips

The Oilers are 28-19-4 as favorites this year.

The Blues are 16-21-3 as underdogs this year.

The Oilers are 20-32 against the spread this year and 11-12 ATS on the road.

The Blues are 28-25 against the spread this year and 11-14 ATS at home.

Oilers vs Blues Odds and Predictions

Edmonton is -208 to win outright.

The Blues are +165 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Edmonton -1.5, which is +144.

The Blues are -167 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -130, and the under is +110.

Prediction: The Oilers win this one despite being on the road, although the Blues cover. The two teams easily hit the over. Oilers 4, Blues 3.

