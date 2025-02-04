Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 4, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EST.

The Oilers (32-16-4) sit at the top of the Pacific Division despite losing two consecutive games. They are looking to get back to their winning ways to maintain first place. Meanwhile, the Blues (24-25-4) recently ended a four-game losing streak with a victory against the Utah Hockey Club.

Edmonton Oilers vs St Louis Blues game info

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Enterprise Arena, St Louis

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, SN1

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Oilers were on the top of their game prior to their last two defeats, which could jeopardize their current top spot in the Pacific Division. Their most recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was a seven-goal thriller, ending in a 4-3 defeat despite the Oilers scoring three goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Mattias Ekholm and Evander Kane are both currently sidelined for the Oilers. Ekholm's return seems imminent, as he has been dealing with an illness. On the other hand, Kane is still about a month away from returning, as he is recovering from multiple injuries, including recent knee surgery.

St Louis Blues game preview

The Blues were on a miserable run, losing four consecutive games and desperately hunting for a break. They finally got it with a 2-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club. This victory has the potential to be a turning point for the Blues, possibly catapulting them onto a string of good performances.

St Louis Blues injuries

Tyler Tucker is sidelined for the Blues due to a minor injury, but his return seems imminent. Nick Leddy is dealing with a lower-body injury and has been placed on injured reserve, with no clear timeline for his return. Torey Krug is out for the entire 2024-25 season due to a left ankle injury that required surgery.

Oilers and Blues key players

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to dominate the NHL, having scored a combined 144 points already this season. Draisaitl leads with 77 points, while McDavid follows closely with 67 points.

Forward Jordan Kyrou has been influential for the Blues this season, scoring 48 points so far as he edges closer to the 50-point mark.

