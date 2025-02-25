Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 25, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton is 34-19-4 and coming off two stinging losses, having fallen 6-3 to Philadelphia and then 7-3 to Washington. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is 32-20-4 and coming off a 4-1 win over Seattle.

Oilers vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 24-20-2-1 all-time against Tampa Bay

The Oilers are averaging 3.3 goals per game

Tampa Bay is 19-7-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.8 goals per game

The Lightning are averaging 3.56 goals per game

The Oilers are 16-8-2 on the road

Tampa Bay is allowing 2.76 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

Edmonton is on a three-game losing streak and coming off a blowout loss to Tampa Bay. The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl who has 85 points this season, while Connor McDavid has 71 points, Evan Bouchard has 44 points, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 35 points.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who's 20-13-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 1-2 with a 3.77 GAA and a .836 SV%.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-1 win over Seattle and is on a five-game winning streak. The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy, who's 25-15-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 6-4 with a 3.14 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Bolts are led by Nikita Kucherov who has 83 points this campaign, while Brandon Hagel has 64 points, Brayden Point has 59 points, Jake Guentzel has 54 points, and Victor Hedman has 44 points.

Oilers vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -125 favorite while Tampa Bay is a +104 underdog with the over/under set at 6.5 goals. The Oilers haven't been playing well defensively of late, while Tampa Bay is one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Lightning should be able to score on Edmonton as its goaltending and defense have been an issue.

Tampa Bay will be able to get out to an early lead while Vasilevskiy will limit Edmonton's offense to get back into the game.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 2.

Oilers vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (+104)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-128)

