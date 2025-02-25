Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 25, 2025

  • home icon
By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Feb 25, 2025 13:43 GMT
Feb 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) knocks the puck from Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Edmonton Oilers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Oilers (34-19-2) have dropped points for three consecutive games as they have lost three on the bounce and will hope to win their upcoming game. The Lightning (32-20-4) are flying high lately as they have won five consecutive games and will hope to make it six in a row.

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game info

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, SN1
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers look lost after going winless in three games. They have conceded 18 goals over the last three games, as their defensive discipline has been put under severe strain in those games. The Oilers will hope to tighten the blue line and continue their attacking prowess.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Evander Kane continues to be on the road to recovery as he aims to return this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Lightning are in top form and have won five straight games. They will now look to continue that form and head closer to the top of the Atlantic Division standings as they sit only four points behind the league leaders in Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Jonas Johansson is currently the only player injured and sidelined for the Lightning with a lower body injury.

Oilers and Lightning key players

Leon Draisaitl continues to lead the line for the Oilers, as he edges closer to the 100-point mark. The star forward sits on 86 points having scored 42 goals and provided 44 assists this season.

Nikita Kucherov is the leading man for the Lightning this season as he scored 26 goals and provided 57 assists.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
