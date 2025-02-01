Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 1, 2025

Tonight at 7:00 pm EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of possible Stanley Cup contenders. The Oilers enter play with a 32-15-4 record and are in first place in their division. The Maple Leafs, thanks to a recent downturn, have slipped just out of first place in their division, but they're only a point back of the lead with a 30-19-2 record.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and key stats

The Oilers are 49-63-8 all-time against the Maple Leafs.

They are 29-28-6 at home in those contests.

The Oilers lost the opener of the season series in 2024 in overtime.

The Oilers haven't won a season series over Toronto since 2002-2003.

The Maple Leafs have an all-time edge in goals scored, 439-437.

At home, the Oilers score 3.6 goals per game against Toronto.

The Leafs average 3.3 goals on the road against the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

Both teams are currently in a position to get a top seed in the NHL playoffs. The Oilers are coming off a surprising home loss against the Detroit Red Wings. It required a shootout, but the Red Wings won 3-2. The Leafs are coming off their third straight loss, this time falling 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are underdogs (Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a few key injuries to note. The following players are on Injured Reserve:

C John Tavares

G Anthony Stolarz

C Connor Dewar

C Calle Jarnkrok

D Jani Hakaanpa

The Edmonton Oilers also have a few injuries. Left wing Evander Kane still has yet to make his season debut. Right wing Kasperi Kapanen is also out, but he's not on Injured Reserve right now.

Oilers vs Leafs: Betting tips

Edmonton is 28-18-4 as favorites this year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 6-5-1 as underdogs.

The Leafs are 26-25 against the spread this year and 11-10 ATS on the road.

The Oilers are 20-31 against the spread and 9-19 ATS at home.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs: Odds and predictions

The Maple Leafs are underdogs at +173 on the moneyline.

The Oilers are -217 to win outright.

The puck line is Edmonton -1, which is +155.

Toronto is -150 to cover.

The total is 7.5 goals.

The over is +240, the under is -350.

Prediction: The Oilers win this over the slumping Leafs with the two teams combining to hit the over. Oilers 5, Maple Leafs 4

