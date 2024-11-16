Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 16, 2024

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Nov 16, 2024 17:31 GMT
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in a highly anticipated cross-conference matchup between two teams eager to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup finals this season.

In the case of the Oilers, after coming within arms reach of winning it all last season, the team aims to run back to the finals and go all the way. However, they have struggled to find their footing in the Pacific Division so far this campaign.

After a slow start to the year, the team heads into Saturday's game with a 9-7-1 record, good for fifth place in the division despite winning three straight. On the flip side, after a first-round elimination from last year's playoffs, the Maple Leafs are sitting in second in the Atlantic Division.

also-read-trending Trending

With a 6-2-2 record in their last 10, the team has a season record of 10-6-2, and will look to keep the momentum rolling.

The Oilers will be without Evander Kane, who remains on the long-term injured reserve list. Viktor Arvidsson is expected to play despite being listed as day-to-day heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Leafs will be without several players. In addition to Dakota Mermis, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok all sidelined, Auston Matthews is set to miss his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction

The Oilers and the Maple Leafs are both heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum. Toronto is coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, while the Oilers won 3-2 in overtime over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Toronto has played well at home and Edmonton has been solid on the road this season; however, given their consistent play and better overall record, we're predicting a Maple Leafs win.

Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs odds

Ahead of tonight's game, the Oilers are slight betting favorites on most major US sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Edmonton has -138 odds to win, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are +115 underdogs. These odds are close with those seen on DraftKings, where the Oilers are -142 favorites and the Maple Leafs are +120 underdogs.

Using the DraftKings odds as an example, it would take a $142 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs as the underdogs would win $120.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
