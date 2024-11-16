Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 16, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs this Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 07:00 PM EST.

The Oilers (9-7-1) have been in fine form winning three games in a row and putting together a good amount of points as they keep climbing the table while the Maple Leafs (10-6-2) seem to have bounced back from their defeat against the Ottawa Senators with an overtime win against the Washington Capitals.

Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Saturday, November 16

Saturday, November 16 Time: 7 PM EST

7 PM EST Venue : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV Broadcast : ESPN+, SN, NHLN, CBC

: ESPN+, SN, NHLN, CBC Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers, who started their season in a rather disappointing fashion, look to be getting back on track to their performances from last season as they have put together three consecutive wins. Their latest win against the Predators came in a thrilling fashion as they got over the line 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Viktor Arvidsson joins Evander Kane on the list of players sidelined due to their ongoing injuries.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals (Credits: IMAGN)

The Maple Leafs faced the Capitals in their latest outing as they won the game 4-3 in overtime. The winner scored by John Tavares was a showcase of a phenomenal turnaround by the side as they were trailing 3-1 down in the final six minutes of regular time to win the game 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Pacioretty and Dakota Mermis are all currently out of contention for the Maple Leafs with their ongoing injuries.

Oilers and Maple Leafs key players

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid lead the numbers for the Oilers as Draisaitl has scored the most goals with 12 and McDavid leads the assists charts for the Oilers this season with 13 assists despite only playing 14 games.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander have been the leading points contributors for the Maple Leafs with 42 points between them but the man in form looks to be John Tavares as the forward scored the winning goal in overtime and aims to continue that form into this vital game.

