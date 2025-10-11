Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 11, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks will tango in a Western Conference tilt on Saturday, October 11, at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 10 EST.
The Oilers (0-0-1) are coming off a disappointing shootout loss against the Calgary Flames last Wednesday night. As for the Canucks (1-0), they’ll be looking to extend their winning streak after beating the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday night.
So, here’s a look at the Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks preview in what should be a spirited matchup.
Oilers vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leads Edmonton with three points in one game.
- Filip Chytil leads the Canucks with two goals in one game.
- Canucks starter Thatcher Demko has allowed one goal so far this season.
- Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner surrendered three goals in his first outing of the year.
- Edmonton was 23-13-1 in Pacific Division action last season.
- Vancouver was 13-11-2 in divisional matchups in 2024-25.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview
Edmonton is coming off a disappointing opening game against the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton side blew a 3-0 lead, as the Flames clawed away at the lead. A costly mistake by Stuart Skinner allowed the Flames to send the game into overtime.
Overtime settled nothing, with eight shootout rounds needed to settle the final score. Edmonton salvaged a point, but did not look good following their strong start to the game.
The Canucks, meanwhile, cruised past the Flames in their season opener. Filip Chytil had two goals, with Brock Boeser adding another. Top-line center Elias Pettersson registered an assist in the game. Captain Quinn Hughes was left off the scoresheet but played a solid game.
The story of the night for Vancouver was Thatcher Demko. He looked great in goal. There were no apparent signs of any injury. A healthy Demko could mean a significant boost for the Canucks moving forward.
Oilers vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton hits this matchup as the moneyline favorites at -170. The Canucks are the moneyline underdogs at +155. The over/under is at 5.5 goals. The spread is set for Edmonton at -1.5 (+140) and for Vancouver at +1.5 (-165).
Both teams are coming off games against the Flames. While Calgary played well against Edmonton, they were gassed against Vancouver. That comparison should indicate that Edmonton could take an early lead, but it will be up to them to hold on to it.
If Vancouver can stay strong throughout the game, there might be a possibility of an upset on Saturday night.
Prediction: Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3
Oilers vs Canucks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton moneyline (-170).
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)
Tip 3: Total goals first 10 minutes (-155)
Tip 4: Both teams to score first 10 minutes, No (-1400)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama