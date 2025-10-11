Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 11, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks will tango in a Western Conference tilt on Saturday, October 11, at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 10 EST.

Ad

The Oilers (0-0-1) are coming off a disappointing shootout loss against the Calgary Flames last Wednesday night. As for the Canucks (1-0), they’ll be looking to extend their winning streak after beating the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday night.

So, here’s a look at the Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks preview in what should be a spirited matchup.

Oilers vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leads Edmonton with three points in one game.

Filip Chytil leads the Canucks with two goals in one game.

Canucks starter Thatcher Demko has allowed one goal so far this season.

Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner surrendered three goals in his first outing of the year.

Edmonton was 23-13-1 in Pacific Division action last season.

Vancouver was 13-11-2 in divisional matchups in 2024-25.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Edmonton is coming off a disappointing opening game against the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton side blew a 3-0 lead, as the Flames clawed away at the lead. A costly mistake by Stuart Skinner allowed the Flames to send the game into overtime.

Overtime settled nothing, with eight shootout rounds needed to settle the final score. Edmonton salvaged a point, but did not look good following their strong start to the game.

Ad

The Canucks, meanwhile, cruised past the Flames in their season opener. Filip Chytil had two goals, with Brock Boeser adding another. Top-line center Elias Pettersson registered an assist in the game. Captain Quinn Hughes was left off the scoresheet but played a solid game.

The story of the night for Vancouver was Thatcher Demko. He looked great in goal. There were no apparent signs of any injury. A healthy Demko could mean a significant boost for the Canucks moving forward.

Ad

Oilers vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton hits this matchup as the moneyline favorites at -170. The Canucks are the moneyline underdogs at +155. The over/under is at 5.5 goals. The spread is set for Edmonton at -1.5 (+140) and for Vancouver at +1.5 (-165).

Both teams are coming off games against the Flames. While Calgary played well against Edmonton, they were gassed against Vancouver. That comparison should indicate that Edmonton could take an early lead, but it will be up to them to hold on to it.

Ad

If Vancouver can stay strong throughout the game, there might be a possibility of an upset on Saturday night.

Prediction: Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Oilers vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton moneyline (-170).

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Total goals first 10 minutes (-155)

Tip 4: Both teams to score first 10 minutes, No (-1400)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama