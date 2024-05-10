Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 10, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of round two at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. In high-scoring Game 1, the top two sides from the Pacific Division fought an unbelievable nine-goal thriller, which saw the Canucks take a 5-4 victory on home ice.

The Oilers would be disappointed to score four goals and still come out on the losing side. The side will be hopeful to improve on their defensive woes heading into the next game to level the series.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game info

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Friday, May 10, 2024 Time: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET Venue: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers had a rather comfortable round one as they brushed past the LA Kings with a dominant 4-1 series win. However, the Canucks were always going to be a step up for the Oilers, as they see themselves currently trailing 1-0.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl are expected to be sidelined for the Oilers in Game 2 due to injuries.

Connor McDavid has been at the top of the points chart for the Oilers so far. The forward has scored one goal and provided 12 assists in his first six knockout stages.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks continued their good run by winning back-to-back games after they successfully overcame the Nashville Predators in round one, ending the series at 4-2. The Game 1 victory against the Oilers has put them in a good position to go on and extend their lead further.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman are sidelined due to their ongoing injury concerns.

The offensive trio of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Dakota Joshua have each provided seven points in the knockout stages, and they will be eager to add more.

Will the Canucks extend their lead or will the Oilers get back on level terms? Let us know in the comments who you think will end up victorious in Game 2.