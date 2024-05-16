Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 15, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks in game five of their NHL playoff series at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, on Thursday. After four games, the series is level at 2-2.

The Canucks got past the Nashville Predators in round one, winning 4-2, and will be hopeful of making it through to the next round. The Oilers, meanwhile. will be wary of the home support the Canucks will have and will look to get a good early start.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game info

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Thursday, May 16, 2024 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers brushed aside the LA Kings in round one, winning 4-1. The Oilers have a leaky defense, conceding 14 goals in four games in this series. They will need to improve their defending to boost their chances of progress.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

Adam Henrique is expected to be sidelined for the Oilers in game six due to injury.

Leon Draisaitl has been at the top of the points chart for the Oilers. The forward has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

The Canucks have been defensively woeful, conceding a lot of goals in round two of the playoffs. If they want to progress, they need to improve their blue line.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman are sidelined due to injuries.

The offensive duo of J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have provided 12 and 11 points respectively in the playoffs and will be eager to add to their tallies.