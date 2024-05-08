Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 8, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks in a round two playoff battle of the Pacific Division. The top two teams of the Pacific Division go head-to-head as both teams continue their quest towards the coveted Stanley Cup.

The Canucks finished top of the Pacific Division, five points clear of the second placed Oilers. They are coming off a difficult battle with the Nashville Predators, winning 4-2.

The Oilers, meanwhile, started shakily, splitting the first two games with the LA Kings. However, they took the next three to take the series.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game info

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET Venue: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers will hope to eliminate their league winners and extend their winning run to four games. The Oilers will be wary of the attacking threat the Canucks possess and will look to improve on the three goals they conceded in their last game against the LA Kings.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

Centre Adam Henrique is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. The ttacking pairing of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has been prolific in the first round, contributing 22 points between them.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vancouver Canucks

After brushing past the Nashville Predators, the Canucks will look to replicate the same against the Oilers. The Canucks let in seven goals in the first round and need to improve their defensive record.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

Elias Pettersson, Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman are out of contention due to injuries.

J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser contributed six points each in the first round and will look to continue in the same vein.

Let's know in the comments section which of the two teams will start off with a victory: