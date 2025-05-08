Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 8, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers remain on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their second-round series on Thursday, May 8 as puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton won Game 1 by a score of 4-2 after going down 2-0 in the first period.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 2-2 against Vegas this season, and is 1-1 in the playoffs

Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Golden Knights averaged 3.34 goals per game

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Vegas allowed 2.6 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Vegas is 29-9-3 at home

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Edmonton trailed 2-0 early in Game 1 but scored 4 unanswered goals to take Game 1. The Oilers were led by Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown, Zach Hyman, and Corey Perry had the other goals. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid both had 2 assists.

The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard, who took over for Stuart Skinner. Pickard went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he's 1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .909 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .891 SV%.

Ad

Vegas, meanwhile, lost control of home ice by losing Game 1. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .896 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 4-3 with a 3.01 GAA and a .876 SV%.

The Golden Knights in Game 1 were led by Mark Stone who had both goals. Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, and Shea Theodore all had an assist.

Ad

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +114 underdog while Vegas is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers stole Game 1 after it looked like it would be a long night after Vegas started the game up 2-0. The Golden Knights were without Alex Pietrangelo, who was sick and should be back for Game 2, which will give Edmonton a boost.

Ad

Edmonton's offense has been great, but look for Vegas to rebound nicely in Game 2 and play a full 60 minutes and even up the series here.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-135)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama