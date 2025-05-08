Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 8, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers remain on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their second-round series on Thursday, May 8 as puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.
Edmonton won Game 1 by a score of 4-2 after going down 2-0 in the first period.
Oilers vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats
- Edmonton went 2-2 against Vegas this season, and is 1-1 in the playoffs
- Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game
- The Golden Knights averaged 3.34 goals per game
- The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road
- Vegas allowed 2.6 goals per game
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview
Edmonton trailed 2-0 early in Game 1 but scored 4 unanswered goals to take Game 1. The Oilers were led by Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown, Zach Hyman, and Corey Perry had the other goals. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid both had 2 assists.
The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard, who took over for Stuart Skinner. Pickard went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he's 1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .909 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .891 SV%.
Vegas, meanwhile, lost control of home ice by losing Game 1. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .896 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 4-3 with a 3.01 GAA and a .876 SV%.
The Golden Knights in Game 1 were led by Mark Stone who had both goals. Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, and Shea Theodore all had an assist.
Oilers vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction
Edmonton is a +114 underdog while Vegas is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers stole Game 1 after it looked like it would be a long night after Vegas started the game up 2-0. The Golden Knights were without Alex Pietrangelo, who was sick and should be back for Game 2, which will give Edmonton a boost.
Edmonton's offense has been great, but look for Vegas to rebound nicely in Game 2 and play a full 60 minutes and even up the series here.
Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2.
Oilers vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vegas ML (-135)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-110)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama