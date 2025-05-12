Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds| Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 12, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers resume their seven-game playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 pm ET. Thus far, the Oilers have had the advantage heading into Game 4, a potentially crucial game for both sides.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Oilers are 15-9-2 all-time against the Golden Knights.

Vegas has won four of the seven matchups so far this year (including postseason).

Vegas has not won a season series since 2019-2020.

Vegas is 5-6-2 on the road against Edmonton.

Edmonton leads the all-time score 114-108.

The Oilers average 3.15 home goals per game against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights average 3.34 goals per game when visiting Edmonton.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers currently hold a 2-1 advantage in this series. They've been at home for just one game so far, and they'll be at home tonight and for the next contest. The Vegas Golden Knights will try to avoid the dreaded 3-1 hole.

The Oilers are a little bit banged up right now. Goalie Calvin Pickard is out. Defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Alec Regula remain on Injured Reserve and won't play tonight.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

On the Vegas side, left wing Brandon Saad is considered day-to-day. He may or may not play. Otherwise, they're the picture of health heading into tonight's contest.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Tips

The Oilers are 6-4 in their last 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Edmonton Oilers are 43-28-4 as the favorites this year.

Vegas is 7-9-4 as the underdogs.

The Golden Knights are 51-40 against the spread and 24-21 ATS on the road.

The Oilers are 37-54 against the spread and 16-29 ATS at home.

Oilers vs Knights Odds and Prediction

The Oilers are slight favorites at -118.

The Golden Knights are +105 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Edmonton -1.5, which is +185.

The Golden Knights are -225 to cover.

The total is seven goals.

The over is +113, and the under is -130.

Prediction: The Oilers take a commanding lead in the series at home, giving themselves a chance to move on in front of their home fans next time out. The Golden Knights do cover, but they do not hit the over. Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

