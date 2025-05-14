Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 5 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 14, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is coming off a 3-0 shutout win on Monday to take a 3-1 series lead.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 2-2 against Vegas this season, and is 3-1 in the playoffs

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

The Golden Knights averaged 3.34 goals per game

Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game

Vegas allowed 2.6 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Vegas is 29-9-3 at home

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Edmonton has taken control of the series by winning Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. In Game 4, the Oilers were led by Adam Henrique, who scored twice, while Evander Kane had the other goal.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner who went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he's 5-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .901 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 1-3 with a 3.95 GAA and a .857 SV%.

Vegas, meanwhile, needs to win three in a row to keep its season alive. The Golden Knights were shut out in Game 4.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .896 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 5-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a .876 SV%.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +105 underdog while Vegas is a -125 favorite and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have been the better team this series, but Vegas at home has been a tough team to beat. Expect the Golden Knights to come out strong, while the offense should be able to have more success against Skinner here.

Vegas should be able to get out to an early lead and play well defensively in front of Hill to lead the Golden Knights to the win and force a Game 6 in Edmonton.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-130)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Evan Bouchard 3+ shots on goal (-120)

