Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 1, 2025 

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to face off with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

They are both coming off wins on Saturday as Edmonton (42-26-5) defeated Calgary 3-2 in overtime while Vegas (45-20-8) won 3-1 over Nashville.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 14-9-2 all-time against Vegas

The Oilers are 19-14-2 on the road

Vegas is allowing 2.63 goals per game

Edmonton is averaging 3.23 goals per game

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.41 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2.93 goals per game

Vegas is 27-7-3 at home

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Edmonton is battling for the second spot in their division. The team is still without Connor McDavid but is led by Leon Draisaitl's 104 points, Evan Bouchard's 58 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 48 points and Zach Hyman's 44 points.

The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard who is 18-8-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .899 SV%. This will be his first career start against the Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, Vegas is on a six-game winning streak and is expected to start Adin Hill who is 29-11-5 with a 2.46 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he is 3-3-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .900 SV5.

The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 93 points, Mark Stone with 66 points, Tomas Hertl with 59 points and Shea Theodore with 51 points.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a +136 underdog while Vegas is a -162 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are in a tough spot with Connor McDavid and Stuart Skinner injured. Vegas is one of the NHL's best teams and its offense has been stellar.

The Golden Knights will be able to score on Edmonton with ease to get a big win at home.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-162)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-120)

