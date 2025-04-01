Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 1, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Oilers (42-26-5) have put an end to their back-to-back defeats as they have put forth a resilient performance against the Calgary Flames at home and won the game 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights (45-20-8) are No. 3 in the Pacific Division with 98 points, hoping to get a win and edge closer to being the first side in the division to make it through to the playoff stages.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game info

Date: Monday, Apr. 1

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise

TV Broadcast: SN1, TVAS, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers - Source: IMAGN

The Oilers must be buzzing from how they won their most recent game, as a win in overtime always gets a team pumped up for the next one as this proves to be a big game for the side. The Oilers are two points behind the No. 2-ranked Los Angeles Kings, as they hope to topple the league leaders and edge closer to the top.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Stuart Skinner (head), Mattias Ekholm and Connor McDavid (lower body), Trent Frederic (lower body) and Evander Kane (hip/knee) are currently injured and won't play against Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (Credits: IMAGN)

The Golden Knights look unstoppable in their current run of form as they have won each of their last six games. The Golden Knights have a nine-point lead over the No. 3-ranked Oilers and would be looking to extend that further in the upcoming home game.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Alex Pietrangelo is recovering from a lower body and his return date is yet to be determined.

Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights key players

Leon Draisaitl's return from injury looks to have come at the perfect time for the Oilers as he contributed to two goals and an assist, taking his season's tally up to 104 points since the start of the campaign.

Jack Eichel has played a similar part in the success of the Golden Knights, having scored 27 goals and provided 66 assists this season.

