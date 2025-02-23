Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions, and odds | February 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will hit the ice against the Ottawa Senators on February 23 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Puck drop is slated for 1 pm EST. The Oilers (34-18-4) are heading into this heavyweight tilt on a two-game skid.

Ad

The Washington Capitals (37-11-8) are the class of the Eastern Conference, leading the Metro Division with 82 points. The Caps landed a huge 8-3 shellacking over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday evening, opening a 12-point lead over second-place Carolina in the Metro.

Oilers vs. Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Edmonton Oilers have lost three of their last five against the Capitals.

The Oilers lost their last meeting against the Capitals 3-2 on January 21 but got a huge 7-2 win in their last meeting of the 2023-24 season.

The Oilers have outscored the Capitals 39-27 in their last 10 games.

Edmonton is 10-for-28 on the power play against the Capitals in the last 10, good for 35.7%.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals: Preview

Sunday evening’s tilt between the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals pits two division leaders in a key matchup as both teams look to secure their grasp on their respective division leads.

The Oilers enter Sunday’s matchup having lost two in a row. The Oilers dropped their last game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, a tough 6-3 decision in their first game back since the 4 Nations break. Over their last 10, the Oilers are 5-4-1, cooling off somewhat after an impressive run that led them to the top of their division.

Ad

The Capitals are 6-1-3 in their last 10 games and look to be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Their 8-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday snapped a brief two-game skid. However, the Capitals will be playing in back-to-back games, with fatigue potentially playing a key role in their performance against the Oilers.

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice, the Oilers could be poised to pull out a big win, but not without running into the brick wall that is the Capitals’ stellar defensive core led by Jakob Chychrun.

Ad

Oilers vs. Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Here’s a look at the odds and predictions for Sunday’s Oilers-Capitals matchup:

The Oilers enter as moneyline favorites at -120. The Caps are the underdogs at +100.

The over/under is set at 5.5.

The puckline is set at +1.5 for the Caps and -1.5 for the Oilers.

Prediction: With the firepower between these two teams, the Oilers could outscore the Caps, winning a 5-3 contest. The game is poised to be over, with the Oilers beating the puckline.

Ad

Oilers vs. Capitals: Betting tips

The Edmonton Oilers have registered two wins against the spread in their last 10 contests.

The Oilers have registered games that have gone over in their last 10.

The Caps are 5-5-0 this season against the spread.

The Caps have averaged 10.6 goals per game in their last 10 outings.

The Oilers have averaged 6.3 goals in their last 10 matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles