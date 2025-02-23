Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions, and odds | February 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will hit the ice against the Ottawa Senators on February 23 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Puck drop is slated for 1 pm EST. The Oilers (34-18-4) are heading into this heavyweight tilt on a two-game skid.
The Washington Capitals (37-11-8) are the class of the Eastern Conference, leading the Metro Division with 82 points. The Caps landed a huge 8-3 shellacking over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday evening, opening a 12-point lead over second-place Carolina in the Metro.
Oilers vs. Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers
- The Edmonton Oilers have lost three of their last five against the Capitals.
- The Oilers lost their last meeting against the Capitals 3-2 on January 21 but got a huge 7-2 win in their last meeting of the 2023-24 season.
- The Oilers have outscored the Capitals 39-27 in their last 10 games.
- Edmonton is 10-for-28 on the power play against the Capitals in the last 10, good for 35.7%.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals: Preview
Sunday evening’s tilt between the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals pits two division leaders in a key matchup as both teams look to secure their grasp on their respective division leads.
The Oilers enter Sunday’s matchup having lost two in a row. The Oilers dropped their last game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, a tough 6-3 decision in their first game back since the 4 Nations break. Over their last 10, the Oilers are 5-4-1, cooling off somewhat after an impressive run that led them to the top of their division.
The Capitals are 6-1-3 in their last 10 games and look to be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Their 8-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday snapped a brief two-game skid. However, the Capitals will be playing in back-to-back games, with fatigue potentially playing a key role in their performance against the Oilers.
With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice, the Oilers could be poised to pull out a big win, but not without running into the brick wall that is the Capitals’ stellar defensive core led by Jakob Chychrun.
Oilers vs. Capitals: Odds & Prediction
Here’s a look at the odds and predictions for Sunday’s Oilers-Capitals matchup:
- The Oilers enter as moneyline favorites at -120. The Caps are the underdogs at +100.
- The over/under is set at 5.5.
- The puckline is set at +1.5 for the Caps and -1.5 for the Oilers.
Prediction: With the firepower between these two teams, the Oilers could outscore the Caps, winning a 5-3 contest. The game is poised to be over, with the Oilers beating the puckline.
Oilers vs. Capitals: Betting tips
- The Edmonton Oilers have registered two wins against the spread in their last 10 contests.
- The Oilers have registered games that have gone over in their last 10.
- The Caps are 5-5-0 this season against the spread.
- The Caps have averaged 10.6 goals per game in their last 10 outings.
- The Oilers have averaged 6.3 goals in their last 10 matchups.
