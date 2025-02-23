Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena on Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. EST.

The Oilers (34-18-4) are winless in their last two games, with their return from the 4 Nations break not getting off on the right foot. They lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday, having fallen to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, the Capitals (37-11-8) have turned things around from their 5-4 defeat to Utah Hockey Club before the break and returned to winning ways yesterday. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-3 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Metropolitan Division to 12 points.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals game info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn

Their defeat against the Flyers away from home led them to slip down to second place in the league as the Vegas Golden Knights have overtaken them to the top of the table. The Oilers have gotten off to yet another slow start after a break and hope to beat the Capitals to regain some form.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Evander Kane remains the only player sidelined for the Oilers as the return of the star winger looks to be around the corner in the coming weeks.

Washington Capitals game preview

NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

The Capitals must be delighted with the way they have started after the break as they put forth an impressive performance to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins. Having scored eight goals away from home, the team must be bursting with confidence as the home game looks like a mountain to climb for the Oilers.

Washington Capitals injuries

Tom Wilson's recovery seems to be in the final stages as the return for the winger is around the corner in the coming days.

Oilers and Capitals key players

With 85 points since the start of the season, Leon Draisaitl is still the most dangerous player to look out for on the Oilers roster. He has scored 41 goals and provided 44 assists so far.

It's been more of a team effort for the Capitals this season, as Dylan Storme is the only player with the 50+ mark (55 points), while Aliaksei Protas and Pierre Luc-Dubois both linger around the 47 points tally.

