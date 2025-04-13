Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 13, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Center on Sunday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Oilers (46-28-5) secured a playoff spot with the win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday, while the Jets (55-21-4) have the most points in the league and are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets game info

Date: Sunday, April 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Canada Life Center

TV Broadcast: SNW, TSN3

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have won their recent outings, defeating the St. Louis Blues and the Sharks to qualify for the postseason. The Oilers now look forward to their long list of injuries going down, as they would need many to recover for the postseason stages.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Jake Walman, Trent Frederic, Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm are likely to return this week, while John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are still sidelined for a long-term duration.

Winnipeg Jets game preview

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

The Jets have lost only one of their last five games as the side looks set to head into the postseason in good form. The Jets' last two wins came up against the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ad

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Nikolaj Ehlers looks likely to return this week, while Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi are still out of contention due to their long-term injuries.

Oilers and Jets key players

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have put forth 203 points this season.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele have been exceptional for the Jets this season, scoring 94 and 85 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama