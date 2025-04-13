Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 13, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Center on Sunday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 p.m. ET.
The Oilers (46-28-5) secured a playoff spot with the win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday, while the Jets (55-21-4) have the most points in the league and are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets game info
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Center
- TV Broadcast: SNW, TSN3
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Oilers have won their recent outings, defeating the St. Louis Blues and the Sharks to qualify for the postseason. The Oilers now look forward to their long list of injuries going down, as they would need many to recover for the postseason stages.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Jake Walman, Trent Frederic, Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm are likely to return this week, while John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are still sidelined for a long-term duration.
Winnipeg Jets game preview
The Jets have lost only one of their last five games as the side looks set to head into the postseason in good form. The Jets' last two wins came up against the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Nikolaj Ehlers looks likely to return this week, while Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi are still out of contention due to their long-term injuries.
Oilers and Jets key players
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have put forth 203 points this season.
Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele have been exceptional for the Jets this season, scoring 94 and 85 points, respectively.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama